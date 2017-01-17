DRA Grant Info Sessions Set For Wednesday

Area non-profit agencies and organizations are being reminded of two grant information sessions that will be held Wednesday. Although attendance is not mandatory, it is highly recommended for those who will be completing a 2017 DRA grant application for the first time. Brian Southwood Vice-President of Grants and Special Projects for the Dubuque Racing Association says after the sessions are over, grant applications will be available on the DRA’s website. A few non-profits that were selected to receive grants last year missed the deadline to claim them. Over 40-thousand dollars in grant money went unclaimed last year. The deadline was December 12th. The first informational session is at noon followed by a second session at 5:30. Both will be held inside the Cabaret at Mystique Casino Wednesday. This year’s recipients will be announced during the May DRA board meeting.