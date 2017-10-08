DRA Grant For Hills And Dales

Hills and Dales in Dubuque will continue to have the ability to provide transportation to its’ residents, thanks to a grant from the Dubuque Racing Association. The residential center for people with disabilities was recently awarded a 25-thousand dollar grant from the DRA to replace the current 11-year old paratransit vehicle, which was purchased by the center through a grant from the DRA in 2005. The new vehicle will be used for medical appointments, community outings, school activities, shopping and much more. Since 1996, the DRA has donated over 369-thousand dollars to Hills and Dales for various projects and needs.