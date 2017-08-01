DPD to Use Plainclothes Officers for Texting Enforcement

Dubuque Police will be doing something a little different as they try to enforce a new state law. According to our coverage partners at KCRG-TV, the department says it will begin using plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles to patrol the streets specifically looking for people who are texting while driving. Back on July 1st, Iowa’s law against texting while driving got a little more teeth. Texting behind the wheel is now considered a “primary violation,” which means that officers can pull drivers over solely for texting while driving. But police say drivers tend to put down their phones when they spot an officer. Police hope that having undercover officers in charge of watching for texters will convince people to stop altogether.