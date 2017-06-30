DPD, ISP Team Up to Issue Nearly 100 Tickets

Dubuque Police teamed up with the Iowa State Patrol to dole out nearly one hundred traffic tickets in a four-hour period last week. The two agencies combined forces for the safety and enforcement project, which focused on low-level traffic violations. Of the 97 citations issued, the most common violations were speeding and driving without insurance. More than ten tickets were also issued for things like not having valid registration and defective equipment. Police say the enforcement project focused on areas of the city that typically see the highest amount of service calls. In total, officers made contact with 101 drivers and issued 97 tickets.