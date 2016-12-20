Downtown Shooting Suspect Pleads, Gets Five-Year Sentence

A man who tried to run into a wooded area after a downtown shooting this fall will be going to prison for five years. That was the sentenced given to 22-year-old Steven Burrell of Chicago in a Dubuque courtroom yesterday. Burrell had originally been charged with Attempted Murder and Reckless Use of a Firearm. But he reached an agreement with prosecutors. Those charges were dropped in exchange for Burrell pleading guilty to a single count of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The recommendation for a five-year prison term was included in the plea deal. Burrell fired multiple shots at another man during a confrontation on West 8th Street in October. Following the incident, he tried to run into a wooded area off of Hill Street. That’s where police took him into custody.