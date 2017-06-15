Double Up Food Bucks Program Expanding

A state program already being used at Dubuque’s farmer’s market is looking to expand to more locations in Iowa. For the past two years, the market has participated in the “Double Up Food Bucks” initiative. It provides matching funds for food stamp recipients to use for healthy and locally-grown produce. Dubuque was one of the first six places where the program was put into place, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s been very successful so far. In addition to its benefit to consumers, Reynolds says farmers get something out of the program as well. Aryn McLaren is an administrator for Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. She says they’re making the Double Up Food Bucks program available at more than twice as many locations this year. Their goal is to have five thousand Iowa families participating in the program. Dubuque’s farmer’s market is the only place in the Tri-States that the program is accepted. The nearest participating locations are in Waterloo and Iowa City.