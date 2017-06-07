DOT to Discuss Changes to US 20-Swiss Valley Road Crossing

Improvements to a treacherous intersection on US Highway 20 west of Dubuque will be discussed at a meeting next week. The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to build an interchange where Swiss Valley Road crosses Highway 20. Currently, traffic on Swiss Valley Road has to stop before entering the highway, but does not have a lot of room to make full turns in either direction. Sam Shea from the DOT says their plan had originally been to widen the median at the intersection, allowing turning traffic more room to maneuver. But that plan has changed, and a full interchange will be built to eliminate the need for cars to cross highway traffic at all. Shea says the DOT had been looking at the wider median as a stepping stone to a full intersection. But funding became available that will allow them to skip that step. The improvements to the intersection will be discussed at a meeting that DOT officials will hold next Thursday at the ECIA office, beginning at 4:00 PM. Shea says the project meetings often bring to light some local knowledge that the department was not privy to. The DOT plans to begin purchasing right-of-way properties for the interchange later this summer. Under their current plan, construction would begin in the spring of 2019.