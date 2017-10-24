DOT: Blue Lights Reduce Plow-Involved Crashes

Installing blue, rather than yellow, lights on Iowa snowplows has cut down on the number of people crashing into those plows. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, which began a pilot program to put blue flashing lights on its plows back in 2015. In the year and a half before the program began, there were nearly thirty crashes where a driver rear-ended or side-swiped a plow. That number fell to ten after the blue lights were added. The DOT will continue to track the number of plow-involved crashes during the upcoming winter. The pilot program is scheduled to last into 2019, but the DOT plans to ask the Iowa Legislature to drop that final year of testing and go ahead with installation of the blue lights on all state plows.