Dog Bite At Dog Park 

Health Department officials in Dubuque need your help in locating a dog that bit someone over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday at around 3 p.m. in the Dog Park on North Grandview Avenue. The dog is described as a black and tan 20-to-30 pound puppy and was accompanied by a white female approximately 45 years old. The health department needs to determine the dog’s health status and vaccination history. If you have any information contact the health department or the Dubuque law enforcement center.