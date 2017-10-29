Dodgers knot series with big 9th…Gurriel punished…Buckeyes rally to beat Nittany Lions

HOUSTON (AP) – The World Series is tied at two games apiece after the Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the Astros 6-2 in Houston. Cody Bellinger broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double and Joc Pederson completed the Dodgers rally with a three-run homer as Los Angeles dropped the Astros to 7-1 at home in the postseason. Alex Wood and the Dodger bullpen held Houston to just two hits – homers by George Springer in the sixth and Alex Bregman in the ninth.

HOUSTON (AP) – Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) has been suspended for the first five games of next season by Major League Baseball for making a racist gesture toward Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series. The Cuban-born Gurriel pulled on the corners of his eyes after homering off Darvish to spark Houston’s four-run second. Commissioner Rob Manfred said he felt the time frame of the suspension is appropriate since he didn’t want to punish the Astros during the Fall Classic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – No. 2 Penn State squandered an 11-point lead in the final five minutes of a 39-38 loss to sixth-ranked Ohio State. J.T. Barrett tossed three scoring passes in the fourth quarter, including a 16-yard TD throw to Marcus Baugh with 1:48 remaining. Barrett played one of the best games of his decorated career, going 33 for 39 for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – The Big 12 title is now up for grabs after fourth-ranked TCU lost 14-7 at No. 25 Iowa State. Kyle Kempt threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones, who forced a pair of second-half turnovers in the red zone and won their fourth game in a row. The Horned Frogs had a chance to tie the game and remain unbeaten until Macel Spears intercepted Kenny Hill with 1:16 left.

UNDATED (AP) – Sony Michel finished with 137 yards rushing on just six carries and scored on runs of 71 and 45 yards as third-ranked Georgia demolished Florida 42-7. Fifth-ranked Wisconsin is 8-0 for the third time in school history after Alec Ingold and Garrett Groshek scored on short runs in the first half of a 24-10 win at Illinois. Seventh-ranked Clemson bounced back from its only loss of the year as Kelly Bryant threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead a 24-10 win against Georgia Tech.