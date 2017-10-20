Dodgers head to Series…Wild NFL finish…Westbrook shines in new Thunder lineup

CHICAGO (AP) – The L.A. Dodgers are in the World Series. Kike Hernandez homered three times and drove in seven runs, and the Dodgers clobbered the Chicago Cubs 11-1. It will be the L.A.’s first trip to the Series in almost three decades. It’s the first pennant for one of baseball’s most storied franchises since Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda managed Los Angeles to its last championship in 1988. The Dodgers will host the Yankees or Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

HOUSTON (AP) – Joe Girardi says the New York Yankees would have preferred not having a day off Thursday after winning three straight home games to take a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series. Houston manager A.J. Hinch certainly has no sympathy because his team knows that feeling. The Astros won the first two ALCS games at home last week before an off day stopped their momentum. Game 6 is Friday night in Houston.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have snapped a four-game losing streak in a 31-30 squeaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. Derek Carr threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree on the final play after the game was extended by two straight defensive holding calls. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected after shoving an official when he ran onto the field during a scuffle against the Kansas City Chiefs. It all started when Carr was hit late on a run.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Much has changed about the Thunder. One thing hasn’t – Russell Westbrook still gets triple-doubles. The reigning MVP had 21 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and Oklahoma City beat the New York Knicks 105-84. Thursday night’s game was the Thunder’s first regular-season game with All-Star additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Tigers were in talks Thursday to hire Ron Gardenhire as manager, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. Gardenhire was the bench coach this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14.