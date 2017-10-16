Dodgers get walk-off win…Packers lose Rodgers…Kaepernick suing NFL…Keselowski wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series after Justin Turner’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth gave them a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. Turner drove in all four runs for Los Angeles, hitting an RBI single a half-inning after Addison Russell homered in the fifth. Russell’s home run was one of just three hits by Chicago, which hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Green Bay Packers say they could spend the rest of the season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers because of a broken collarbone suffered in yesterday’s 23-10 loss at Minnesota. Rodgers was carted off the field after taking a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr following a roll-out pass in the first quarter. Backup Brett Hundley threw his first NFL touchdown pass, but he was just 18 of 33 for 157 yards, three interceptions and four sacks.

NEW YORK (AP) – Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL. The former San Francisco 49s quarterback alleges that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem. Kaepernick started a national conversation about political activism by athletes last season when he decided to sit, and then kneel, during the anthem to bring attention to mistreatment of African-Americans by police.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) – Brad Keselowski gave his NASCAR championship hopes a big boost by winning Sunday at Talladega. Keselowski earned an automatic berth into the third round of the playoffs after entering the race ranked 10th among the 12 contenders. There were only 14 cars running at the conclusion, and only four were playoff drivers.

UNDATED (AP) – Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press college football poll, with Penn State climbing to second following Clemson’s loss to Syracuse. Georgia is third, followed by TCU and Wisconsin. Ohio State, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.