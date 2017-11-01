Dodgers force Game 7…Georgia heads CFP rankings…Union still fighting for Zeke…Eagles get Ajayi

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The World Series is tied at three games apiece after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen worked 4 1/3 shutout innings to lead a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros. The Astros failed to score after George Springer homered in the third inning off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. Corey Seager lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the Dodgers’ two-run sixth off losing pitcher Justin Verlander before Joc Pederson added a seventh-inning homer.

NEW YORK (AP) – Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the AP poll, but the Bulldogs get top billing from the CFP following wins over the Irish and Mississippi State. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State and TCU are the second four teams in the rankings. Wisconsin is 9th and Iowa State is 15th.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL Players Association has turned to a federal appeals court in its quest to let Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott play this Sunday. Union lawyers say Elliott’s six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations should be delayed until the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considers the issue. The NFL Players Association asked federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla (FAY’-lah) yesterday to suspend her Monday ruling during an appeal, but she refused.

UNDATED (AP) – The Miami Dolphins have sent running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick in one of several moves before the NFL trade deadline. The Buffalo Bills upgraded their receiving group by acquiring Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers for their third- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft. The trades come a day after the San Francisco 49ers acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from New England and Seattle agreed to send cornerback Jeremy Lane and two draft picks to Houston for left tackle Duane Brown .

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL says Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso won’t be suspended for his hit that sidelined Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with a concussion last Thursday. Alonso received a penalty for unnecessary roughness and said the high hit was unintentional, but angry Ravens players said he should have been ejected for a dirty play. Flacco also suffered a gash on the play, but the Ravens are hopeful he can play Sunday at Tennessee.