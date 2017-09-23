Dodgers clinch…Cubs, Bosox stretch leads…Utes outlast Wildcats

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Cody Bellinger banged out his 39th homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their fifth consecutive NL West championship with a 4-2 win over San Francisco. Bellinger set a National League rookie record for home runs, topping the mark shared by Wally Berger and Frank Robinson. Bellinger’s three-run blast broke a 1-1 deadlock in the third inning and helped Los Angeles win its second straight since a four-game skid.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Chicago Cubs’ lead in the NL Central now stands at five games over St. Louis and 5 1/2 games over Milwaukee. Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella worked out a bases-loaded walk against Corey Knebel to send the Cubs past the Brewers, 5-4. The Cardinals earned their fourth straight win by scoring twice in the ninth to beat the Pirates, 4-3.

UNDATED (AP) – The Boston Red Sox earned a 5-4 win at Cincinnati to stretch their lead in the AL East to four games over the New York Yankees. Rafael Devers belted a three-run homer to cap the Bosox’s comeback after Scott Gennett smacked a grand slam in the first inning. Ryan Goins hit a grand slam and pulled off the hidden ball trick as Toronto thumped the Yankees, 8-1.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – No. 23 Utah took advantage of five turnovers in a 30-24 win over Arizona last night. Javelin Guidry returned one of Brandon Dawkins’ three interceptions 14 yards for a TD that put the 4-0 Utes ahead 27-17 in the third quarter. Utah starting quarterback Tyler Huntley was 8 of 9 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a shoulder injury in the second period.

ATLANTA (AP) – Three players share the lead heading into the third round of the PGA Tour Championship, the final event in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Justin Thomas eagled the 18th hole and shot a 4-under 66 to get to minus-7 after 36 holes, tying him with Paul Casey and Webb Simpson. Casey and Simpson each fired 3-under 67s to move one shot ahead of Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland.