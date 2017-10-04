Doctors: Vegas Recovery Will Take Years…Security Increases at Other Large Festivals…Trump Visits Las Vegas Today

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Australia-based sisters of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to go on a shooting spree. Marilou Danley’s sisters were interviewed by Australia’s Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld. They said they believe Danley doesn’t know anything about his plans.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Los Angeles nurse injured in the Las Vegas massacre says she saw people dying as she fled with a bleeding stomach and a ripped-open leg. From her hospital bed, 43-year-old Natalie Vanderstay is focused on the road to recovery while still grappling with the emotional trauma of surviving the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Doctors say for the most seriously wounded, recovery will be measured in years, not days or weeks.

NEW YORK (AP) – Some big U.S. cities are planning big events in city streets in the coming days, and police are trying to reassure jittery residents of some of the precautions they’re taking to prevent a tragedy like the Las Vegas mass shooting. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says emergency officials have been getting ready for Sunday’s annual marathon by holding a dozen workshops. Austin, Texas officials say there will be a heavy police presence at this weekend’s Austin City Limits music festival.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas when he visits the city on Wednesday. He’s promising to offer “personal respects and condolences to everybody” in a time of grief. Trump heads to the city days after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival, killing at least 59 people and injuring 527.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans are more likely to approve than disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling disaster relief in Florida and Texas, but it’s a different story in Puerto Rico. A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds half of Americans approve and just a quarter disapprove of how Donald Trump is handling disaster relief in Texas and Florida, but just a third approve and half disapprove of his disaster response in Puerto Rico.