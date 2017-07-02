Doctor dies in hospital shooting…Presidential Twitter war….Former Prime Minister out of prison

NEW YORK (AP) – Authorities say a doctor disguised as one who would save lives came to the New York hospital that had spurned him only to try to destroy lives instead. Dr. Henry Bello triggered a Code Silver at Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday, sending his one-time colleagues diving for cover as he repeatedly pulled the trigger of his assault rifle, killing a doctor who had the misfortune of covering someone else’s shift.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) – President Donald Trump is renewing his Twitter war against the news media, moving from attacks on two TV hosts to broad condemnation of news media in general. In the early evening Saturday, the president issued several tweets sniping about news coverage and commentary. Trump says “the fake and fraudulent” news media say he shouldn’t be using social media. He defends the practice by saying that social media helped him win the election.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Little Rock’s police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert. Buckner also says the shooting early Saturday inside the Power Ultra Lounge may be gang-related. Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds and three others were hurt while trying to flee.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has been released from prison days after a parole board granted him early release from his 27-month corruption sentence. The Prison Service says Olmert, 71, was whisked away by Israel’s security service after his release and driven home after serving 16 months. Olmert was convicted in 2014 in a wide-ranging case that accused him of accepting bribes to promote a real-estate project in Jerusalem and obstructing justice.