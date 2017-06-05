DNR Identifies Man Who Fell at Mines of Spain

A man who was injured after falling as far as 50 feet off of a bluff at the Mines of Spain has been identified. 23-year-old Andrew Freiburger of Dubuque was hospitalized after the fall, which happened at about 3:40 Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Freiburger and two other men were hiking along Horseshoe Bluff when they left the designated path and went into an area that is off-limits to hikers. That’s where Freiburger lost his footing and dropped between 40 and 50 feet down the bluff. The DNR says that he was conscious as he was being taken to Mercy Hospital after the fall. Investigators also believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.