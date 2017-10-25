DNC Funded Trump Dossier…Xi Announces Leadership Team…Bergdahl Sentencing Today

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke Tuesday evening to The Associated Press. The revelation is likely to fuel complaints by Trump that the dossier is a politically motivated collection of salacious claims, but the FBI has worked to corroborate the document.

BEIJING (AP) – China’s Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has unveiled the new lineup of six men who will assist him as he embarks on a second five-year term centered on protecting and projecting the party’s interests at home and abroad. Among them was a notable absence: an obvious successor to Xi, raising questions over how long he intends to rule. The party elevated Xi’s status to China’s most powerful ruler in decades by inserting his name into the party’s constitution alongside past leaders.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Spurred by the chemical industry, the Trump administration is retreating from a review of some of the most dangerous chemicals in public use: millions of tons of asbestos, flame retardants and other toxins in homes, offices and industrial plants across the United States. Instead of looking at some of the most common exposures to those chemicals, the Trump administration wants to limit the review to chemicals entering the marketplace. Excluded would be chemicals already in public use.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl returns to a military courtroom at Fort Bragg Wednesday for his sentencing hearing, where prosecutors plan to present evidence that fellow service members were seriously wounded in a fruitless search for him after he abandoned his post in Afghanistan. The military judge has yet to rule on defense arguments that he can’t get a fair hearing with President Donald Trump as commander in chief.

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) – A sheriff’s spokesman says a student and his friend have been fatally shot on the campus at Grambling State University, and the shooter fled the scene. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams says 911 calls from campus began at 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday. University spokesman Will Sutton told news outlets early Wednesday that one of the victims was a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other was Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23-year-olds from Farmerville, Louisiana.