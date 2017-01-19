Djokovic upset…Hall of a day for Bags, Rock and Pudge…Calhoun extended…Falcons’ Jones, Packers’ Nelson sit

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been upset in a shocking second-round loss to wild card Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan, 7-6 (8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Djokovic was aiming to be the first man to win the Australian title seven times. He had never dropped a set in six previous meetings against Istomin.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Baseball Hall of Fame will induct first baseman Jeff Bagwell, outfielder Tim Raines and catcher Ivan Rodriguez this July 30 at Cooperstown. They each received more than the 75 percent of the vote, while closer Trevor Hoffman and outfielder Vladimir Guerrero fell just short of induction. Roger Clemens was named on 54.1 percent of the ballots, while Barry Bonds made it on 53.8 percent.

UNDATED (AP) – The Angels and outfielder Kole Calhoun have agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract that includes a $14 million option for 2020. Calhoun batted .271 with 18 homers, 75 RBIs and 91 runs scored for Los Angeles last year. Infielder Trevor Plouffe has accepted a one-year package with the Athletics, and the Indians have worked out a two-year deal with outfielder Brandon Guyer .

FLOWERY BRANCH, Fa. (AP) – The Falcons practiced yesterday without All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, although he is expected to play in Sunday’s NFC championship game against the visiting Packers. Jones aggravated his sprained toe while catching six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s divisional playoff win over the Seahawks. He missed two games late in the regular season because of the injury.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson sat out another practice yesterday as he tries to recover from broken ribs. Nelson had to miss last Sunday’s 34-31 win over the Cowboys after getting injured in Green Bay’s 38-13 rout of the Giants. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions during the regular season while catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards.