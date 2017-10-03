Dickinson: Retaining Flexsteel a “Twenty Year Overnight Success”

One of Dubuque’s economic development leaders says retaining Flexsteel would not have been possible without the city’s foresight to develop industrial parks on the outskirts of Dubuque. Rick Dickinson, Executive Director of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, delivered that body’s quarterly report to the Dubuque City Council last night. Dickinson called Flexsteel’s decision to stay in Dubuque an “overnight success” that was actually decades in the making. Dickinson also defended the incentive package that the city and county will be providing Flexsteel, which includes a ten-year period where the company will pay no property tax on their new facility. He says that property tax break the company will receive is no different that the tax-increment financing that other cities use to lure companies. Flexsteel is also using state economic development funds to help finance the construction of their new plant.