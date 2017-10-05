Diamondbacks advance…Maddon sets rotation…Luck practices…Mariota iffy…Flames ink Jagr

PHOENIX (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt slammed a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks tripled four times to beat the Colorado Rockies, 11-8 in the NL wild-card game. Daniel Descalso’s two-run shot put the DBacks ahead 6-0 in the third inning, but Arizona needed two-run triples by pitcher Archie Bradley and A.J. Pollock to advance to the division series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ketel Marte tripled twice and drove in a run in the victory.

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has set up his rotation for the NL Division Series against Washington, beginning with Kyle Hendricks in Game 1 on Friday. Jon Lester will pitch the second game for the defending World Series champs, followed by Jose Quintana and Jake Arrieta (ar-ee-EH’-tah). Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday after tweaking a hamstring in his last start over the weekend, but that plan was scrubbed.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Quarterback Andrew Luck finally appeared on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice field Wednesday after missing every offseason workout, all of training camp and the team’s first four regular-season games. Luck was cleared to stretch with teammates, participate in some quarterback drills and throw a few passes at less than full velocity as he tries to return from surgery on his throwing shoulder. Coach Chuck Pagano has already said Luck won’t play Sunday against winless San Francisco.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey remains hopeful that quarterback Marcus Mariota will play Sunday against Miami despite a strained hamstring. Mariota was hurt in last weekend’s loss to Houston and has been limited in practice, stretching and throwing passes during the open portion of Wednesday’s workouts. The Titans signed Brandon Weeden to a one-year deal Tuesday as a third quarterback, giving the team another option that is familiar with the team’s offense.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – The Calgary Flames have officially signed 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr to a one-year contract. The five-time NHL scoring champion is second behind Wayne Gretzky in NHL history with 1,914 points on 765 goals and 1,149 assists. He didn’t miss a game while playing for Florida last season, providing 16 goals and 46 points.