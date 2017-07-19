Diamondbacks acquire J.D. Martinez … 10th straight victory for the Dodgers … Win No. 1,000 for Colorado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Arizona Diamondbacks are stocking up for a run at the playoffs. They acquired star outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers Tuesday for a package of prospects. The 29-year-old Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs. After an 11-2 win over the Reds in Cincinnati Tuesday, Arizona holds the top spot in the NL wild-card race. The Diamondbacks trail Los Angeles by 10 1/2 games in the NL West.

CHICAGO (AP) – Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 for their 10th straight victory. Kershaw made his first start since the All-Star break, scattering seven hits and a walk to post his 11th win in a row.

DENVER (AP) – Carlos Gonzalez lined a two-run double for his first extra-base hit in nearly a month, Gerardo Parra reached base five times , scoring three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-7. Mark Reynolds added a three-run homer in the first for the Rockies, who have won three in a row. It was also win No. 1,000 for Colorado at Coors Field.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Bartolo Colon faltered in the fifth inning after a decent start and his Minnesota debut ended with a two-run double by Gary Sanchez. That sent the New York Yankees on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Twins. Making his 514th major league start after joining his 10th Major League team, the 44-year-old Colon allowed eight hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts.

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston is back in the win column. Evan Gattis homered twice to back up a solid start by Brad Peacock and help the Astros to a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Gattis hit solo shots in the second and sixth innings off Sam Gaviglio (3-5) for the eighth multihomer game of his career.