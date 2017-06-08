DFD Receives Gold Recognition from American Heart Association

The Dubuque Fire Department has once again been recognized for its response to heart attack calls. The department recently received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline award. Last year, the department earned “silver” recognition in the award competition. But Fire Chief Rick Steines says this year, they moved up to the “gold” category. That’s something he wasn’t necessarily expecting. The criteria for the award was the same this year, but Steines says Dubuque was able to move up because of continued success. The award measures emergency responders’ efficiency in cases involving the most serious type of heart attack. The award is being displayed at the fire department headquarters on West 9th Street.