Deutsch Named New Dubuque Senior Women’s Basketball Coach

Dubuque Senior High School announced today that Jared Deutsch will become the school’s next head varsity women’s basketball coach. He will also become a social studies teacher at the school beginning in the 2017-2018 school year.

Deutsch is currently a social studies teacher in the East Dubuque School District and has been at the helm of the East Dubuque High School women’s basketball team since 2011. An experienced coach, he has also coached junior varsity baseball, junior varsity softball, golf and junior varsity boy’s basketball.

In 2011-2012, Deutsch was named the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association District Coach of the Year. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in education with a minor in history from Loras College and is working toward a master of science in education degree from Walden University.