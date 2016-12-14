Despite Operating Loss, Dubuque Schools Hopeful for No Additional Cuts

The Dubuque Community School District operated at a loss this year, but district leaders are hopeful that larger cuts are not on the horizon. According to a financial statement released by the district, expenses outpaced revenues by nearly a half-million dollars for the most recent fiscal year. To combat that shortfall, the district made about $2.5 million in cuts earlier this year. Superintendent Stan Rheingans tells us he’s hopeful the district won’t have to make any additional cuts for a couple years. But schools across the state face continued uncertainty about funding levels. Rheingans says he’d have a much clearer idea about the district’s financial health if he knew how much state aid would be available for next school year. Republicans have typically proposed lower state aid figures in recent years. With that party now controlling the entire Legislature, Rheingans isn’t sure what that will mean for school funding. But Rheingans adds that too many more years of increased costs and declining state aid will eventually force the district to make more drastic cuts. In the most recent fiscal period, the district’s revenues did increase by about 1.6%. But costs were also up by 1.8%.