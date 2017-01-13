Despite Co-Op Closure, Demand Remains for Local Food

Dubuque’s only community-owned grocery store is closing, but local leaders say that doesn’t mean there’s not a demand for locally-grown food. The Dubuque Food Co-Op announced on Wednesday that it will be closing. According to the co-op’s Board of Directors, lackluster sales have meant that the store was not able to be financially viable. Despite losing the co-op, local farmer’s market organizers say they still see a demand for local food. Chris Olson of Four Mounds, which operates the Winter Farmer’s Market, tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that people have gotten used to the convenience of large grocery chains, rather than having to seek out local foods. The co-op opened in May of 2014. Prices have been marked down until all of its inventory has been sold.