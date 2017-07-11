Derby day in Miami…Sale, Scherzer are MLB starters… Wimbledon continues

MIAMI (AP) – New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge defeated Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano , 11-10 to win the Home Run Derby on the eve of the All-Star game in Miami. Judge clubbed homers of 504 and 513 in beating Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger in the semifinals after outlasting Marlins first sacker Justin Bour , 23-22 in the first round. Miami outfielder and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton was knocked out in the opening round by Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez, 17-16.

MIAMI (AP) – Boston Red Sox hurler Chris Sale and Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer are the starting pitchers for tonight’s All-Star game at Miami. Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams when he takes the mound for the American League. Scherzer started the 2013 midsummer classic for the AL while with Detroit before moving to the NL in 2015.

WIMBLEDON (AP) – Wimbledon continues today with women’s quarterfinal action after second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Adrian Mannarino in a men’s fourth-round match. Venus Williams will take on Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court before Johanna Konta faces Simona Halep . Over on Court 1, Svetlana Kuznetsova will meet Garbine Muguruza and Coco Vandeweghe will battle Magdalena Rybarikova.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have promoted Brett Veach to general manager, a decade after he served as an assistant under current Kansas City head coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia. Veach had been serving as the Chiefs’ co-director of player personnel. He takes over for John Dorsey, who was let go after four years despite winning the 2016 AFC West title.

UNDATED (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have kept free-agent forward Tyler Johnson by signing him to a seven-year, $35 million deal. The 26-year-old Johnson had 19 goals and 45 points in 66 games last season. He has been a steady contributor since joining the Lightning, scoring 89 goals and 211 points in 308 regular-season games, and another 21 goals and 42 points in 47 playoff contests.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The Sacramento Kings have announced the signing of veteran guard Vince Carter, who entered the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 1998. The 40-year-old Carter played the last three seasons in Memphis, where he averaged 8 points and 1.8 assists per game last season. He ranks 27th on the all-time list with 24,555 points, fifth with 2,049 3-pointers and 13th with 1,347 games played.