Deputy Knocks On Door And Man Answers With Marijuana Pipe In His Hand

A Cuba City man was charged after he opened the door for police holding a pipe full of marijuana. Last Thursday the Grant County Sheriff Department received a call to check on the well-being of a dog that had been left outside too long in the sub-zero weather conditions at a Hazel Green residence. A release from the Sheriff’s Office says a deputy knocked on the front door and 23 year old Kane Raisbeck answered holding a freshly packed marijuana pipe in his hand. The pot and paraphernalia was confiscated. Raisbeck was cited for possession of THC and paraphernalia. The dog complaint was investigated and authorities found the animal to be in good health and had sufficient shelter, food and water.