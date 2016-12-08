Deputy Ask For Leniency For Attacker

It’s not too often that you hear about a law enforcement official asking a judge for leniency for someone who assaulted him, but that’s exactly what Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Day did this week. Before 24 year old Dakota Dempsey of Boscobel was sentenced in Grant County Circuit Court Deputy Day asked the judge to postpone his sentence until after Christmas so that Dempsey could spend time with his son. The Judge sentenced Dempsey to six months of conditional jail time in the county of Dempsey’s choice with work release privileges. He was also ordered to serve three years of probation on the conditions that he receive counseling, refrain from consuming intoxicants or entering taverns or bars and complete 40 hours of community service. In July Dempsey was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property after he repeatedly punched Deputy Day in the face and head at the Second Shot Saloon in Fennimore. Dempsey asked Day if he was a law enforcement officer and when Day answered yes, Dempsey said he didn’t like police officers and began assaulting Day. Day had requested that Dempsey not start his jail term until December 27th so he could spend the holidays with his son. Dempsey apologized to Day for his actions during the court proceedings.