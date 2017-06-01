Deputies In Grant County Stop Theft In Progress

Grant County Sheriff’s deputies are being credited with stopping a theft in progress last week. On Friday at around 5:15 deputies were on routine patrol when they noticed a man loading items into the back of a pick-up truck at Diesel Doctor in the five-thousand block of Highway 80/81 in Platteville. At the time, the business was closed. The deputies approached the man, who was later identified as 55 year Willie Rushing of Decorah and learned that he was attempting to steal auto parts and scrap metal from the shop. Rushing was arrested on the spot. During the arrest deputies found Rushing to be a possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Grant County jail, where he posted bond and is now awaiting a future court appearance.