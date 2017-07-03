Departing Soldiers Have Meal Comped at Dubuque Restaurant

A Dubuque restaurant is getting quite a bit of attention for picking up the tab for a pair of military enlistees. A Facebook post by Erik Odegard details how he and a friend who stopped in to the Texas Roadhouse in Dubuque for their last meal before they leave for basic training. But when the bill came, they learned that the restaurant had comped their meals. Texas Roadhouse Manager Jake Studer tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that he was proud, but not surprised, that one of his employees would do so. Odegard and his friend had ordered two steaks each, plus side dishes, an appetizer, and soft drinks. Their total bill came out to more than $76.