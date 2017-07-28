Deere Celebrates 70 Years With Booth At The Dubuque County Fair

John Deere, based in Moline, Illinois is commemorating its’ 70th year anniversary with a booth at the Dubuque County Fair. Michelle St. Germain is manager of Global Support Operations for the Moline, Illinois based company says they chose the Dubuque Fair to observe their anniversary because of the dedicated employees and retirees at John Deere Dubuque Works. The booth features a number of attractions for both young and old. John Deere Dubuque Works is one of several industries that have been the backbone of the local economy for decades. John Deere Dubuque Works currently employs around 25-hundred workers. The booth will remain on display at the fair through Sunday.