The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Maquoketa woman whose body was found near an alley in De Witt this week. A release from the police department says officers found the body of 45 year old Lana Henson Wednesday morning. She was unresponsive. An autopsy was being conducted in Ankeny yesterday. Anyone with information about Henson’s death is urged to contact De Witt police or the Iowa DCI.