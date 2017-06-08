Debris Strikes Motorcycle Driver in Dubuque

A Sherrill man was injured after being hit by flying debris while riding his motorcycle in Dubuque Monday afternoon. According to a police report, a tow truck hauling a recreational vehicle was traveling south on Northwest Arterial near Holliday Drive at around 3:45 PM, when a metal piece fell off the RV. A car that was behind the RV drove over the object, which shot it across the median and into the foot of 48-year-old Kelly Davis. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treated for injuries suffered in the freak incident. It’s not known if any charges will be filed.