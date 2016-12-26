DCFA Receives DRA Grant

The Dubuque County Firefighters Association recently received a grant from the Dubuque Racing Association. The eight-thousand dollar grant will be used to purchase two portable hose testers. Tom Berger with the Dubuque County Firefighters Association says the new portable hose testers will be used by both volunteer and non-volunteer fire departments in the county. To date the association has received over 900-thousand dollars in grants from the DRA, which includes a 2005 Future Fund Grant to help construct the Regional Emergency Responder Training Facility.