DC Fair Officials:”Our Rides Are Safe”

In the wake of the tragic event at the Ohio State Fair, in which one person was killed and several others seriously injured after being thrown from one of the rides, officials at the Dubuque County Fair want to ensure fairgoers that their rides are as safe as they’ve always been. Pat Repp is with North American Midway Entertainment, the company that has provided the carnival rides at the Dubuque County Fair for over ten years. Repp says they are not the provider for the rides at the Ohio State Fair but they do have ones that are similar to the ride that malfunctioned. Repp says none of those rides are at this year’s Dubuque County Fair. Repp says the rides at the Dubuque County Fair are inspected on a regular basis. Fair Board President Ann Schuster says there has never been an accident involving a ride in the fair’s history. Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz says fairgoers have nothing to be concerned about when they climb aboard one of their carnival rides, saying “I have a grandson and would have him (grandson) on any ride here.” The Dubuque County Fair opened on Tuesday and runs through July 30th.