Day 2 WWGA National Junior Championship
Following Tuesday’s qualifying round at the Women’s Western Golf Association National Junior Championship at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club, Dubuque’s Maddy Hawkins tied for 6th overall. Hawkins shaved a stroke off her Monday score and fired a 77 for a two day total 155. Caroline Crumrine of Wilmington, North Carolina shot a 79, but still had the top two day total of 150.
Single elimination match will be played today with winners moving along in the championship bracket later this week.