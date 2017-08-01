Darvish to Dodgers…Yanks get Gray…Jags’ Albert retires…LA want ’28 Games

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have added Yu Darvish to their rotation as they push toward the National League West title. The Rangers received three minor leaguers for Darvish, who is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts this season. The four-time All-Star has struggled in his last eight starts, going 0-5 with a 5.81 ERA.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Yankees have picked up starting pitcher Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics for shortstop-outfielder Jorge Mateo, pitcher James Kaprielian and outfielder Dustin Fowler. Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA this season and has been outstanding in his last six starts, going 4-2 with a 1.37 earned run average. In addition, the Yankees also receive $1.5 million in international signing bonus allocation from the A’s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert has abruptly retired, ending his NFL career after nine seasons and two Pro Bowls. Albert called it quits following three training camp practices and a brief discussion with coach Doug Marrone. He is the fifth NFL player to retire in the past week, following New England defensive end Rob Ninkovich, Baltimore offensive lineman John Urschel, Patriots receiver Andrew Hawkins and Denver safety David Bruton Jr.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games. The agreement to be formally announced later Monday follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek a deal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games. Paris is widely seen as the favorite for 2024.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild forward Nino Neiderreiter has signed his five-year, $26.25 contract, one day after the team announced the contract agreement. Niederreiter was a restricted free agent who filed for salary arbitration after establishing career highs last season with 25 goals, 32 assists and a plus-17 rating. The deal keeps him under contract through the 2021-22 season.