Darlington Storm Sirens

Earlier this spring, the storm siren in downtown Darlington did not activate during the sighting of a funnel cloud just west of town. Police Chief Jason King says since then his office has received a number of inquiries as to why the siren did not go off. King says the sirens have their limitations because from time to time they break down. He says the best way to be safe during severe weather is to have a weather radio present.

Darlington currently has three sirens that are useful for both fire and tornado alerts, but because they are mechanical devices they sometimes malfunction. King says the storm siren goes off in Darlington when a storm spotter or someone in the community witnesses a tornado in the vicinity of the city.

Lafayette County is over 300 square miles. And when the National Weather Service issues a serve weather or tornado warning for the county, it may not affect the entire county at the time. King says their storm sirens are tested daily. He encourages citizens to report a non-working siren as soon as possible so it can be fixed.