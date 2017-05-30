Darlington Police Make More Arrests In Attempted Theft Of UTV

Darlington police have arrested two more people in connection with the attempted theft of a utility terrain vehicle last week. 31 year old Scot Meneguin and 26 year old Michael Thompson both of Hazel Green were taken into custody over the weekend and charged with felony theft for their involvement in the May 23rd incident. On that day police were investigating the theft of a UTV that occurred at Mike’s Engine Works during the early morning hours. The attempted theft was spoiled after a police officer spotted three masked men trying to steal the UTV from the business. When the thieves saw the officer they aborted their attempts and took off on foot, leaving behind a truck and a trailer. 32 year old Chad Knauer of Shullsburg was the first to be arrested. He is also charged with felony theft.