Police in Darlington say they arrested a man Tuesday morning on drug and gun charges. A release from the police department says 37 year old Jeremy Mullen of Darlington was taken into custody at around 10:30 a.m. after police were called to a residence on Keep Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. Mullen faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.