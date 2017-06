Authorities in Savanna, Illinois say a Darlington, Wisconsin man drowned while he was helping to dock a boat at Savanna Marina Friday night. A release from the police department says the victim has been identified as 71 year old James Burke. His body was recovered from the Mississippi River by rescue crews a few minutes after 6:30 Friday night. An autopsy is being conducted by the Carroll County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.