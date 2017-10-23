Darlington Man Arrested for Drunk Driving, Suspected in Hit-and-Run

A southwest Wisconsin man is facing a 4th drunk driving charge while being suspected of leaving the scene of a crash. 66-year-old Duane Barr of Darlington was arrested by Warren Police near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line a few minutes after 9:00 Sunday night. According to officers, Barr had been driving near the border when he failed to make it around a curve. That sent his car into the ditch, where it is believed to have struck a road sign. Barr was arrested on a 4th offense of Operating While Intoxicated and faces five traffic citations, including Reckless Driving and Failing to Report a Crash. A release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Barr is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run east of Belmont earlier in the evening. In that case, a vehicle rear-ended a buggy being driven by a Platteville teenager, and drove off. That incident happened a few minutes before 8:00 PM, about an hour before Barr crashed near the state line.