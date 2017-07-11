Darlington IRS Scam

Darlington police are putting residents on notice about an IRS scam that has surfaced in the community. Police say they are investigating an incident involving a Darlington woman who was scammed out of over six thousand dollars recently. Police say since scams typically originate from overseas, there is very little that can be done to recover lost funds or to hold the wrongdoers accountable. To avoid being a victim of a scam and to learn more about this IRS scam visit the Internal Revenue Services’ website.