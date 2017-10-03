Listen Live
Danner Returns to Coach Wrestling Again

October 3, 2017   Sports

Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame coach Tom Danner will be back on the mat coaching this season at Western Dubuque High School. W-D head coach Paul Cleary has announced Danner will be making his return to high school coaching as an assistant .

Danner who has been teaching and coaching at Western Dubuque since 1976 was the previous head wrestling coach at W-D before Cleary took the job and before that served as an assistant for 29 seasons. Danner is currently an assistant football coach for the Bobcat football team as well, a position he has had since starting at the school.

