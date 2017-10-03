Danner Returns to Coach Wrestling Again

Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame coach Tom Danner will be back on the mat coaching this season at Western Dubuque High School. W-D head coach Paul Cleary has announced Danner will be making his return to high school coaching as an assistant .

Danner who has been teaching and coaching at Western Dubuque since 1976 was the previous head wrestling coach at W-D before Cleary took the job and before that served as an assistant for 29 seasons. Danner is currently an assistant football coach for the Bobcat football team as well, a position he has had since starting at the school.