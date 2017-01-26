Dalsing Discusses Growing Gun Crime with State Committee

After meeting with state legislators this week, Dubuque’s police chief is encouraged that the state will take measures to reduce gun crimes. Chief Mark Dalsing was one of several law enforcement leaders from across Iowa who met with the Iowa Senate’s Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The group shared concerns with the Senators about an increase in gun crimes in the state. Dalsing says the majority of those crimes are committed using guns obtained illegally. The group of law enforcement leaders talked with the committee about steps the Legislature could take to toughen up some of Iowa’s existing laws. Dalsing would like to see state law mirror the federal restrictions on gun ownership by convicted felons. He was happy with the feedback he received from the senators on the Judiciary Committee. Along with Dalsing, the group that spoke to the committee included one other police chief and two county attorneys.