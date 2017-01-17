Cyclones Can’t Find Enough Magic

AMES, Iowa – No. 2 Kansas held off an upset-minded Iowa State (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) with a 76-72 victory last night at Hilton Coliseum. KU had to sweat for the win down the stretch. Holding a 73-63 lead with under two minutes remaining, ISU rattled off seven-straight points behind treys from Monte’ Morris and Naz Mitrou-Long to trim the lead to 73-70 with 0:26 seconds left. It was the closest the Cyclone got however, losing for the first time to KU in Hilton Coliseum since 2014. Monte Morris led the Cyclones in almost every category: with 23 points , 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. Frank Mason was one of four Jayhawks in double figures, leading the way with 16 points.