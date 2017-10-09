Cyclists Finish Ride Across Iowa in Dubuque

A group of a little more than a dozen bicyclists rode into Dubuque early yesterday morning, less than 24 hours after they’d left Sioux City on the other side of the state. The riders were participating in what’s known as the Ride Across Iowa in a Day, or RAID. A group of 28 cyclists began the ride in Sioux City at about 4:00 Saturday morning. Seventeen of them finished the trek as they crossed into Dubuque almost a full day later. An Arizona man was the first to finish the ride, arriving in Dubuque in just more than 16 hours. That means he averaged more than 20 miles per hour on his ride.