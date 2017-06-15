Curry, Durant want to keep Warriors intact…Yanks lose CC for at least 4 weeks

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant say they would seriously consider less money to keep the core of the champion Golden State Warriors intact. Curry said all the pieces they have are important to the equation of winning a championship and competing for a title every single year. Durant hinted he would opt out of a deal that pays him the maximum he can get in order to help Golden State’s chances of re-signing players such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia has been diagnosed with Grade 2 left hamstring strain that could keep him out at least four weeks. Sabathia was injured in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He is 5-0 with a 0.99 ERA in his last six starts since opening the season 2-2 with a hefty 5.77 earned run average.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is appealing the one-game suspension he received today from Major League Baseball for making an obscene gesture during last night’s game against Cleveland. Puig made the gesture following his home run in the top of the second inning. He can continue to play until the appeal of his suspension and undisclosed fine is heard.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – The first pick in this year’s NFL draft limped off the field yesterday with a left foot injury. Browns rookie Myles Garrett got hurt while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill and stayed on the ground for about a minute. Coach Hue Jackson did not know the severity of Garrett’s injury and was not going to speculate until the 21-year-old is examined by doctors.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Floyd Mayweather Jr. will come out of retirement to meet UFC star Conor McGregor in an Aug. 26 boxing match. Mayweather would return at the age of 40 to face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight. Oddsmakers immediately made Mayweather a big 11-1 favorite in a fight that will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules.