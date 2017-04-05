Current, Former Members Win Platteville Council Elections

A couple of familiar faces won spots on the Platteville Common Council after a vote on Tuesday. Current councilmember Eileen Nickels was re-elected to another three-year term serving the community’s second district. Former councilwoman Barbara Stockhausen will be returning to the panel after winning an at-large seat. Stockhausen was a member of the council from 2013 through last year. She edged opponent Debara Browning by about 80 votes. They were running to replace Amy Seeboth-Wilson, who chose to not seek re-election.